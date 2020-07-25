Assam Police top brass apologies after constable beats up differently-abled

Guwahati, Jul 24 (PTI) A day after a policeman on duty allegedly beat up a differently-abled teenager, who was accompanied by his father, for violating curfew in Guwahati, top police officials on Friday apologised to the family and suspended the accused constable.

Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta admitted that it was a mistake, while Additional DGP G P Singh visited the residence of the 17-year-old boy and expressed regret for the incident that occurred on Thursday evening.

Guwahati Commissioner Police Munna Prasad Gupta has also ordered an enquiry into the matter.

The boy’s father Palash Chaliha shared a video on Facebook on Friday showing marks of beating on his son’s back.

Chaliha said he and his son had gone out on a motorbike to bring medicines on Thursday evening when they were stopped by a policeman and without asking anything to them, he started beating up the boy with his baton.

Even when the policeman was informed that he was a differently-abled child and they were going to a chemist shop, he did not pay heed to it, Chaliha said.

The incident occurred after 6 pm. Curfew remains in force in the city between 6 pm and 6 am.

Addressing a press conference here, DGP Mahanta said, “We came to know about it from the social media post of the boy’s father. Sometimes mistakes happen. But the important thing is to realise it and apologise. The policeman should have apologised to the child and his father when he realised his condition.”

People should not doubt the intention of Assam Police, Mahanta said, adding that the force has been doing a lot of work for such children of the state.

He said, “We are making it mandatory for all police personnel who have beaten up any child to undergo a special seven-day compulsory training. The training will be of physical and psychological in nature.”

In a tweet, ADGP G P Singh said, “Ive visited the home of Sri Palah Chaliha and conveyed regrets on behalf of @assampolice and my personal apology to the family, especially the child.

“I also express my regrets and apologies to the enlightened people of Assam for this incident,” he added.

The accused policeman was suspended with effect from Friday, according to an order issued by the office of the Commissioner of Police.