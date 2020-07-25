Shillong Civil Hospital’s OPD shut down temporarily after doctor tests positive for COVID-19

Shillong, Jul 24 (PTI) The authorities of the Shillong Civil Hospital, a leading state-run facility, closed down its outpatient department for an indefinite period from Friday after a doctor there tested positive for coronavirus, an official said.

The indoor patient unit and emergency services of the hospital will continue, he said.

“The government has decided to temporarily close down the OPD from July 24 and restrict the movement of visitors at Shillong Civil Hospital for the next few days,” Health commissioner and secretary Sampath Kumar said.

The doctor is suspected to have contracted the disease while performing his duties in the COVID unit of the hospital, he said.

“The senior anaesthesiologist attended a COVID-19 patient whose condition was critical. The patient later died,” an official of the facility said.

The OPD was closed down for sanitisation, he said.

Samples of all staffers working in the COVID-19 unit of the hospital are being tested every week, the official said.

“The tests are also being conducted for all secondary contacts of the staffers working in the COVID unit and other employees of the hospital,” he said.