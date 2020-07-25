Sikkim reports 18 more COVID-19 cases, tally at 477

Gangtok, Jul 24 (PTI) Sikkim on Friday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state’s tally to 477, an official said.

Among the fresh cases are eleven from East Sikkim and seven from the West district, said Director General-cum- Secretary, Health, Pema T Bhutia.

There are 340 active cases in the state at present, while 137 patients have recovered, he said.

East Sikkim is the worst-hit districts with 346 cases being detected so far. The South district has reported 91 cases, West district 39 and one person tested positive in the North district.

Sikkim has tested 20,723 samples so far, Bhutia said.