Final exam crucial in students’ academic career: UGC tells SC

NEW DELHI, Aug 13: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has told the Supreme Court that final examination is a crucial step in the academic career of a student and the state governments cannot say that its 6 July directive, asking universities and colleges to conduct the final year examinations by 30 September amid the Covid-19 pandemic, is not binding.

The UGC said the 6 July guidelines are based on the recommendations of experts, and have been made after due deliberation, “and it is wrong to claim that it will not be possible to conduct the final examinations in terms of the guidelines.”

On 10 August, the UGC had questioned the decision of the Delhi and the Maharashtra governments to cancel the final year exams of the state universities amid the Covid-19 pandemic, saying they were against the rules.

Assailing the decisions of states like Maharashtra and Delhi to cancel the final year examinations, the commission had said that such decisions directly affected the standards of higher education and would be “an encroachment on the legislative field of coordinating and determining the standards of higher education that is exclusively reserved for Parliament under Schedule VII of the constitution.” (PTI)