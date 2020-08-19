Police constable killed in country bomb attack by rowdy in TN

Tuticorin (TN), Aug 18 (PTI) A constable was killed when a history-sheeter allegedly hurled country bombs at a special police team that came to nab him here on Tuesday, police said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami condoled his death and announced a relief of Rs 50 lakh to the deceased policeman’s family.

Constable Subramanian died on the spot while the history-sheeter Durai Muthu suffered injuries in hand while throwing the bombs in the incident at Manakkarai area here, a senior official said.

Two murder cases among others were pending against Muthu and the special team reached the area following information, he said.

Of the two bombs that were hurled at the police team, the second one exploded, fatally injuring the constable in the head, the official said.

Muthu had been rushed to a government hospital in neighbouring Tirunelveli, police said.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami, in a statement in Chennai, condoled Subramanian’s killing and termed as “unfortunate” his death which occurred while discharging his official duties and expressed his sympathies with the family of the deceased.

Besides announcing Rs 50 lakh assistance to the family, he said he has also directed providing government job to a kin based on qualification.