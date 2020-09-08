Meghalaya: 4 arrested with drugs worth Rs 2.48 crore

Shillong, Sep 7 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested and drugs worth Rs 2.48 crore seized from their possession in two incidents in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted an Agartala-bound truck at Shillong Bypass on Sunday and seized 5.08 kg Yaba tablets from the vehicle, Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtynger said.

The 31-year-old truck driver, a resident of North Tripura district, has been arrested, the officer said.

In another incident, three persons, including a woman, were arrested and 0.65 gm of heroin seized from their possession, Nongtynger said, adding all the four accused persons have been booked under the NDPS Act.