“Trial By Media”: Congress’s Adhir Chowdhury On Rhea Chakraborty’s Arrest

New Delhi, Sep 09 (PTI): Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday batted for actor Rhea Chakraborty, saying her arrest under the NDPS Act is “ludicrous” and her father is entitled to seek justice, the basic tenet of the Constitution.

Mr Chowdhury said a trial by media is an “ominous portent of our judicial system”. “Rhea’s father is a former military officer, served the nation… Justice to actor Sushant Rajput should not be interpreted as a justice to a Bihari,” Mr Chowdhury said.

“Rhea’s father is also entitled to demand justice for his kids, trial by media is an ominous portent for our judicial system. Justice for all is one of the basic tenets of our Constitution,” the Congress leader tweeted.

He said Mr Rajput was an Indian actor, but the “BJP turned him into a Bihari actor, only to score electoral brownie points”.

“Rhea Chakraborty has been indicted neither for abetment of suicide nor murder nor any economic offences, she has been arrested under the NDPS, ludicrous. To please the political masters, central agencies have played their roles…” Mr Chowdhury said.

After three days of interrogation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Ms Chakraborty, 28, in an alleged drugs case linked to Mr Rajput’s death, following which she was sent to judicial custody by a local court.

She was shifted to Byculla jail in Mumbai today after the NCB said it did not want her custody.