28 new cases push Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally to 1,534

Aizawl, Sep 18 (PTI) Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally rose to 1,534 on Friday as 28 more people, including 24 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Twenty-seven new patients have travel history, while one infection was detected during contact tracing, he said.

Nineteen cases were reported in Aizawl district, six in Lunglei, two in Sercchip and one in Kolasib, the official said.

Eighteen Assam Rifles personnel and six BSF jawans are among the new patients, he said.

Mizoram now has 585 active coronavirus cases, while 949 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has tested 57,076 samples for COVID-19 till Thursday, the official added.