31-year-old trucker from Assam shot dead in Dimapur

Dimapur, Sep 22 (PTI) A 31-year-old trucker was shot dead in Dimapur in Nagaland in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Jiten Gogoi, a resident of Dhemaji in Assam, was shot dead near the IMC Hall around 2.30 am, they said.

Those behind the incident are yet to be identified, said T Reo Aye, the public relations officer of Dimapur Police.

He was shot from a close range with a .22 pistol, police said.

There were two gunshot wounds on the body, they said.

A case has been registered at the West police station and an investigation is underway, police said.

The body was recovered by police around 7 am and sent for post-mortem, they said.