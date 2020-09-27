Agri Bills will help enhance farmers’ earnings: Union minister

Jaipur, Sep 26 (PTI) Union minister Kailash Choudhary on Saturday said the three farm Bills passed by Parliament this week will revolutionise the agriculture sector and help enhance farmers’ earnings and make them self-reliant.

Without naming the Congress, the Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare hit out at it and said the party had promised similar steps in its election manifesto but was now opposing the Bills.

“The Modi government is taking steps to help farmers. The Bills have been brought in farmers’ interests, but the opposition is trying to create anarchy in the country,” Choudhary told reporters at the BJP office here.

Choudhary, who is from Rajasthan’s Barmer, said that farmers will now have a choice to sell his crops anywhere in the country.

“Farmers are free to sell their produce wherever they get a better price, he said.

It will enhance their earnings and make them self-reliant.

Accusing the Congress of misleading farmers, the minister said there will be agreement for crop and not for land in the proposed contract farming.

He said that the budget for the agriculture sector under the NDA government is far more than that of under the erstwhile UPA government.

The Congress and other opposition parties have opposed the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Parliament passed these Bills this week.