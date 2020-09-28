NIA needs to step up investigation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the 21 May, 2019 Tirap massacre case, has announced cash rewards for five NSCN (IM) members.

Among the five is Maj Gen Absolon Tangkhul @ Rockwang Tangkhul @ Baba, the operational commander of the NSCN (IM) for Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts.

Absolon Tangkhul was one of the main persons behind the assassination of former MP Wangcha Rajkumar, who was killed in Deomali on 23 December, 2007.

Tangkhul was out on bail for Rajkumar’s murder when the Khonsa massacre was carried out when Khonsa West MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 others were assassinated in Pansumthong village near Khonsa.

So far, two charge sheets have been filed, and Luckin Mashangva, Jai Kishan Sharma, Yangte Josaham and Napong Jenpi @ Jenpi and Ellie Ketok arrested.

The investigation into the Wangcha Rajkumar case remains inconclusive even after 13 years.

One can only hope that this is not the case with the 11 people who were massacred.

Therefore, it is necessary that the NIA completes the investigation on time and arrests the guilty at the earliest.