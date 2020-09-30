3 fresh fatalities take Meghalaya’s COVID death toll to 46

Shillong, Sep 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Meghalaya rose to 46 with three more persons succumbing to the disease, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alexander Laloo Hek said on Tuesday.

The tally went up to 5,362 after 60 people tested positive for the infection, the minister said.

Hek also said that 12 patients were cured of coronavirus taking the number of recovered people to 3,868.

The state has 1,448 active cases now.

The 60 new positive cases included 46 from East Khasi Hills district and 11 from West Garo Hills district.

“Till date, swab samples of 1,45,681 people have been sent for COVID-19 testing,” the health minister said.