Ganga museum to showcase river’s biodiversity, rejuvenation activities

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Ganga Avalokan Museum, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, is dedicated to showcasing the culture and biodiversity of the river, an official of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) said.

Located at Chandi ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, the museum will also showcase the activities carried out for the rejuvenation of the river, the official said.

During its inauguration earlier in the day, Modi had said the museum will be a special attraction for pilgrims and further enhance the understanding of the heritage associated with the Ganga.

The NMCG and the Wildlife Institute of India (WWI) are jointly working on the project, according to the official.

“People’s participation has been the cornerstone of the Namami Gange project. The initiative will help take the message of the importance to conserve rivers to the people,” the official noted.

The project will also focus on the biodiversity that the river nurtures. The Ganga is known to nurture a variety of aquatic life the Gangetic dolphins, gharials, and different kinds of fish and turtles.

The NMCG is also trying to have similar initiatives along the Ganga in other states, the official said.

Modi also launched a pictorial book, ‘Rowing Down the Ganges’, co-published by the NMCG and the WWI. It illustrates what one would see while rowing down from Gaumukh to Ganga Sagar.