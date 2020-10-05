1 killed, 3 injured in Sikkim landslide

Gangtok, Oct 4 (PTI) At least one person was killed and three others were injured after heavy rains triggered a landslide at Tafil village in West Sikkim district, an official said on Sunday.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police conducted rescue operations to trace a person who is still missing after Friday’s landslide, Block Development Officer Ranjan Raj said.

Initially two persons were missing but the rescuers could pull out the body of 62-year-old Narmith Lepcha from under the debris, the official said.

The injured have been referred to Namchi district hospital in South Sikkim.