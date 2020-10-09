Centre extends LTC facility by 2 yrs for its employees to visit J&K, NE

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: The Centre has extended the facility that allows its employees to visit Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and the Northeast while availing leave travel concession (LTC) by two more years till 25 September, 2022, according to a personnel ministry statement issued on Thursday.

The eligible central government employees get reimbursement of tickets for to and fro journey, besides paid leave, when they avail LTC.

MoS for Personnel Jitendra Singh said an entitled government official can avail LTC for visiting Jammu & Kashmir, the Northeast, Ladakh and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands in lieu of their hometown LTC.

In addition, the facility of air journey for non-entitled government servants will be available for visiting said places, he added.

“As a further convenience, ease of travel permission is also being granted to undertake journey to these areas by private airlines, whereas normally a government servant is expected to travel by the state-owned Air India,” Singh said.

However, government servants whose hometown and place of posting are the same are not allowed this conversion, the statement said.

Such government servants, who are not otherwise entitled to travel by air, will also be allowed to travel by air – in economy class and by any airline – under the norms of this scheme. (PTI)