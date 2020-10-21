Meghalaya reports 57 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 8,593

Shillong, Oct 20 (PTI) At least 57 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Tuesday, pushing the coronavirus tally to 8,593, a senior health official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state increased to 76 as one more person succumbed to the disease, he said.

The state at present has 2,020 COVID-19 active cases, Health Services director Aman War said.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong, is a part, has 1,322 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

War said 105 patients recovered from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 6,497.

A total of 1.89 lakh samples have been sent for COVID-19 testing so far, War added.