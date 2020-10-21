Police-ULFA (I) encounter in South Garo Hills

Tura (Meghalaya), Oct 20 (PTI) An encounter took place between police and ULFA (I) militants in South Garo Hills district on Tuesday, an officer said.

The encounter took place at Bolchugre village under Rongara police station at around 9.30 am, the officer said, adding that no police personnel was injured in the encounter.

On receiving information about the presence of militants in the village, a police team went to the area. The militants opened fire at police team them which returned the fire, the officer said.

The militants fled from the spot and escaped through a ravine, the officer said.

“There were no injuries to policemen or civilians during the encounter. We believe quite a few of the militants sustained injuries due to the way they escaped. A search operation is currently on,” said superintendent of police, South Garo Hills, Priyangshu Pandey.

The SP said at least 5 militants including elusive Drishti Rajkhowa were present in the village and they escaped after the encounter.

“… a search is currently on for them,” said the SP.