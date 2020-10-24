Infighting in Cong to blame for poor law & order situation in Rajasthan: Shekhawat

Jodhpur, Oct 23 (PTI) Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday slammed the Rajasthan government over the law and order situation, saying the infighting in the ruling Congress is to blame for it.

Due to infighting in the Congress, the law and order situation has deteriorated as the state has emerged a capital of crimes in the country, said Shekhawat, adding that people will not accept it.

Referring to abstinence of the Congress from declaring its list of candidates for the municipal corporation elections in Jodhpur, Shekhawat said the party, which claims to be the oldest in the country, feared rebellion.

The Congress in state is suffering from a vertical division and has forgotten all of its promises, the Union minister said.

He said the ruling party restructured wards of Bikaner, Udaipur, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota to win the elections.

The Congress is misusing administrative machinery and police, he alleged.

The Congress has not only failed to meet people’s expectations but also misusing central grants, he alleged, adding that people of Jodhpur have made up their mind to vote for the BJP in both north and south municipal corporations.