Adrift Indian fishermen rescued from Katchatheevu

Rameswaram (TN), Oct 30 (PTI) Four Indian fishermen who drifted into Sri Lankan waters have been rescued by the Indian authorities, following a tip-off from the Navy of that country, officials said on Friday.

The fishermen from Mandapam in the district had set sail on Wednesday but did not return following which their relatives took up the matter with Fisheries department.

Subsequently, a search was undertaken.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Navy informed the High Commission of India in Colombo that a boat which had suffered engine failure was struck at Katchatheevu, following which the Indian Navy and Coast Guard swung into action, official sources said.

The snag was rectified and the fishermen brought back safely, they added.