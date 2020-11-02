Meghalaya reports 155 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh death

Shillong, Nov 1 (PTI) Meghalaya’s COVID-19 tally rose to 9,607 on Sunday as 155 more people tested positive for the virus while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 90, a senior health department official said.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from Ri-Bhoi (81), East Khasi Hills (41), West Garo Hills (21), four cases each in East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills and two cases each in East Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills district, he said.

The state now has 1,055 active COVID-19 cases, Health Services director Aman War said.

The director said 117 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 8,462.

Ninety people have died due to COVID-19 infection in the state so far, he said,

A total of 2.02 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state, he added.