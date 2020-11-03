Hizbul Muhajideen chief Saifullah Islam Mir killed near Srinagar: Police

Srinagar, Nov 2 (PTI): Hizbul Muhajideen (HM) chief Saifullah Islam Mir was killed in a shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday, police said, describing it as a huge success for the security forces.

Mir, 31, also known as Dr Saifullah and Gazi Haider, had taken command of the outfit after the killing of his predecessor Riyaz Naikoo in May this year. He was one of the most wanted militants in the Kashmir Valley and involved in several attacks on the security forces, an official said.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said Mir, a resident of Malangpora village in Pulwama district, was active since October 2014 and was associated with slain HM commander Burhan Wani for a long time.

“We had a successful operation today in which a top commander (Saifullah), you can say he was the number one commander of the HM, was killed. Several families will heave a sigh a relief as he was involved in killing of many people. He was active since October 2014 and was associated with Burhan Wani for a long time,” Singh said.

“He had killed many, including three policemen. He was behind the killing of two truck drivers immediately after the abrogation of Article 370. He attacked a Sarpanch in Kulgam recently but he survived the attack. He also had a hand in the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam earlier this week,” the DGP said.