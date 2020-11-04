NE’s development will work as new engine to economy post Covid-19: Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI, Nov 3: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the Northeast is going to play a very vital role in reviving the Indian economy post Covid-19 and its development will work as a “new engine” to the economy.

He said the region would emerge as an alternative to the European tourist destinations post Covid-19.

Inaugurating a webinar on ‘Economic revival through capital markets post Covid-19’ here, the minister said that the preemptive steps taken by the Indian government in enforcing earliest lockdown saved many lives and further damage to the Indian economy.

Speaking about the role of the Northeast in the Indian economy, he said the region would emerge as an alternative to the European tourist destinations post Covid-19 “as there are only a few coronavirus cases found in the Northeast due to the timely lockdown in the area,” according to a personnel ministry statement.

Singh said that the northeastern region would be one of the favourite business destinations of India post Covid-19 and bamboo is going to be the key pillar of the economic activities.

Describing bamboo as “a silver lining in the dark clouds of pandemic,” he said it would help in shaping the economy of the Northeast as well as the entire country in the post-Covid era.

The minister said that the Northeast region is going to play a very vital role in reviving the Indian economy post Covid-19 and its development would work as a “new engine” to the economy, the statement said.

The webinar was organized by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI-NIRC), New Delhi. (PTI)