Medium-intensity earthquake hits south Gujarat; no casualty reported

Ahmedabad, Nov 7 (PTI): An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude rocked south Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, affecting Bharuch and Surat districts, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

According to Gandhinagar-based ISR, the medium- intensity earthquake hit south Gujarat at 3.39 pm, with its epicentre 36 km east south-east from Bharuch.

The Gujarat government in a statement said Sardar Sarovar Dam, ranked the country’s third highest concrete dam, and the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in its vicinity, have not experienced “adverse impact of this earthquake”.

The epicentre of the quake was around 50 km from the Dam and Statue of Unity, which are designed to withstand 6.5 magnitude quake with epicentre distance of 12 km from the reservoir, it was stated.

The tremor was felt at a depth of 5.9 km, and created panic among locals in Bharuch and Surat districts, a district official said.

“As per the primary report, no damage to property or casualty has been reported from anywhere in the district due to the earthquake,” an official from the disaster management department of Bharuch said.