Nation proud of ISRO, says Prez Kovind after successful launch of observation satellite

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The nation is proud of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday, congratulating it on the successful launch of an earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine international customer spacecraft on board a Polar rocket.

“The EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite that will strengthen applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The nation is proud of the entire @ISRO team,” Kovind tweeted.

“Congratulations to @ISRO on successful launch of EOS-01 and 9 international satellites from USA, Luxembourg and Lithuania. This important launch amidst crises caused by COVID-19 reflects the capability, perseverance and resilience of our scientists and engineers,” the president said in another tweet.

India launched the satellite from the spaceport at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR