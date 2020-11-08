Patnaik inaugurates small hydropower project in Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar, Nov 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated the 24-MW Baitarani Small Hydro Power Project at Singhanali in Odisha’s tribal-dominated Keonjhar district.

While inaugurating the project through video conferencing, Patnaik said the hydropower project is a milestone in the green and renewable energy sector. Small green energy projects will help Odisha tackle the environment changes well, he said.

The Hyderabad-based Baitarani Power Project Private Limited commissioned the hydropower project which will generate 100 million units of electricity and supply power to the state grid.

The chief minister also expressed satisfaction over the establishment of the project over river Baitarani for which no one is displaced. He said the people of Anandapur in Keonjhar district can avail quality power being generated from the new project.

Patnaik said the District Mineral Fund (DMF) is meant for people and the money will be spent for the benefit of them. He said steps are being taken to uplift all the roads in the mineral-rich Keonjhar district.

The chief minister said the work on the establishment of the medical college and hospital in Keonjhar district is going on.

Skill Development and Technical Education minister Premananda Nayak, Energy minister Dibya Shankar Mishra were present during the virtual inaugural ceremony.