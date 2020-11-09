2 killed in collision between tractor-trolley, bus in Assam

Dhubri (Assam), Nov 8 (PTI) Two persons were killed and a few others injured in a collision between a tractor- trolley and a bus on National Highway 17 in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near New Panbari in Bogribari police station area when the sand-laden tractor-trolley tried to flee on seeing an enforcement team of the Motor Vehicles Inspector, a police officer said.

The tractor-trolley driver and his helper died in the accident, while some people in the Goalpara-bound bus coming from Dhubri received minor injuries, he said.

The bodies were sent to Kokrajhar Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer said.

Locals blockaded the highway for several hours demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased. Police later pacified them and cleared the road, he added.

