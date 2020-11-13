Regulating digital media worrisome

The government of India is attempting to regulate the digital media platform. Recently, it issued an order bringing the regulation of online news portals and content providers such as Netflix under the authority of the ministry of information and broadcasting in a first step to regulate digital media. News on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will also come under the ministry, as will audio-visual content on online platforms. Many see the move as an attempt by the government to regulate digital media in its favour. In present day India, the majority of the mainstream media is under the control of the government.

Indirectly they wield control over these media groups. In fact, the media have become the mouthpiece of the ruling establishment. It is the digital media platform which has been providing true information to the citizens. Many digital media organizations have been exposing the wrongdoings of the government. Further, the Bollywood film industry is censored by the Central Board of Film Certification but Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and other OTT platforms, which have become very popular, particularly during the pandemic, are unregulated. Right-wing and conservative elements in the country, many of whom are the supporters of the ruling government, have been saying that there is a need to regulate the content on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc. Therefore this move by the government to regulate digital media format is worrisome. The only remaining space where people had freedom for creativity without worrying to seek clearance from government bodies have also been closed down.