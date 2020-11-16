26 new cases take Tripura’s COVID-19 tally to 31,945

Agartala, Nov 15 (PTI) At least 26 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Sunday, pushing the tally in the state to 31,945, a health department official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 359 as no patient has succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

On Saturday, 64 people were discharged from GB Pant Hospital, the main referral facility for COVID-19 patients in the state, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,455, the official said.

Tripura currently has 1,108 active cases and 23 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 185 of the 359 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

The northeastern state has so far conducted 4,93,898 sample tests for COVID-19, he said.

“Altogether 2,97,499 rapid antigen tests were carried out and 1,96,399 samples tested through RT-PCR method,” the official added.