France expresses interest to explore collaboration opportunities in NE, J&K

NEW DELHI, Nov 20: France has expressed desire to explore opportunities of collaboration in tourism and other potential sectors in the northeastern region and Jammu & Kashmir.

This was conveyed by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain when he called on Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jitendra Singh here on Friday, an official statement said.

Singh also discussed with him various potential projects in the northeastern states.

The ambassador conveyed to the union minister the desire of the government of France to explore the avenues and opportunities of collaboration in different sectors in the northeastern states as well as tourism and other potentials in Jammu & Kashmir, the statement said.

Lenain recalled fond memories of his visit to the Kashmir valley early this year as part of a group of ambassadors. The minister spelt out different sectors in which collaborative initiatives have been undertaken in the Northeast.

In this regard, he referred to the Centre of Excellence Citrus Fruit Park set up in Mizoram with Israeli collaboration, and the collaboration with Japan in some of the infrastructure projects.

As for the Northeast, Singh said there are vast areas of unexplored potential which are waiting to be explored.

These, he said, include tourism, handicrafts and handloom, as well as food and fruit sectors.

The minister said that the prime minister has not only given special emphasis to the development of the northeastern region but also reoriented the Look East policy into Act East policy and taken a number of steps to increase engagement with the countries across the eastern borders.

In this regard, he also mentioned the Indo-Bangladesh agreement on the exchange of enclaves, which was finalized with the personal intervention of the prime minister and also his initiative to amend the 100-year-old Indian Forest Act to promote bamboo products and their trade, the statement said. (PTI)