Ritu Phogat Beats Jomary Torres in ONE Championship, Extends Unbeaten Pro MMA Record

SINGAPORE, 5 Dec: Indian wrestler-turned-mixed martial arts fighter Ritu Phogat won her fourth consecutive MMA championship title here.

The 26-year-old Indian beat Philippines’ Jomary Torres via technical knockout in round one of ONE Championship (ONE) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“I am constantly pushing my boundaries in the circle and the match with Jomary bore witness to the same.

“Although this was not an easy match, I know I have bigger challenges to combat in future,” Ritu was quoted as saying in a release.

“My next focus is securing the top spot at the ONE Women’s Atomweight Grand Prix tournament and I am working relentlessly to bring the glory home. PTI