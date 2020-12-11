Union home secy discusses with states possible Covid-19 vaccines rollout

NEW DELHI, 10 Dec: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday reviewed with top officials of state governments the arrangements for the rollout of vaccines when these are available and asked them to prepare a database of frontline workers like police personnel who will be administered on priority, officials said.

The meeting was attended by the director generals of police and other senior officials of the state governments and union territory administrations.

Bhalla told the state government officials to prepare the database of police, home guards, and civil defence and fire brigade personnel.

The meeting came days after three vaccine manufacturers sought emergency approval for rolling out their vaccines.

An estimated one crore frontline health workers will also receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine whenever it becomes available, with around 92 percent of government hospitals and 55 percent of private hospitals across all states and UTs providing data identifying the workers.

The police’s role while enforcing the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown, help provided to the common people and facilitates given to the migrant workers in different parts of the country was praised by all across.

According to an estimate, about 80,000 police and paramilitary personnel were infected by Covid-19 in the country and over 1,000 of them succumbed to the virus. Among the infected are about 35,000 paramilitary personnel and 25,000 policemen in Maharashtra, the worst hit state in India.

The deaths included 100 paramilitary personnel and about 300 in Maharashtra Police, almost all of them while playing different roles during the pandemic. (PTI)