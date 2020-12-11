Unnecessary expenditure

Even as the country struggles with a crumbling economy the government of India is going ahead with the plan to construct a new parliament building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the new building of Parliament on Thursday. The building will cost Rs 971 crore and is estimated to be completed by 2022. The present building was constructed by the British.

Strangely Lokh Sabha speaker Om Birla said that the new building will be a prime example of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. This is an utter rubbish statement and is a joke on the people of India. What has construction of a parliament building to do with ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’? At a time when the government has stopped MP LAD funding and is struggling to fund other development projects/schemes there was no need for construction of new parliament buildings. The building could have been constructed at a better time when the economy is in good shape. The government should prioritize the development projects over insignificant projects like parliament building. The construction of new buildings is not going to help the poor and needy and nor it is going to help the nation. The Covid 19 has badly hurt the economy and its effect is going to be felt for long. The states are struggling for funds. The government of India should prioritize people oriented schemes and projects over lavish projects like parliament building.