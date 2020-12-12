IMA Mizoram chapter opposes CCIM notification

Aizawl, Dec 11 (PTI) The Mizoram chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Indian Dental Association (IDA) on Friday strongly opposed the Centre’s move allowing post-graduate practitioners of Ayurveda to be trained in performing surgical procedures.

Though the Mizoram chapter of the IMA did not join the strike called by the IMA, it voiced its opposition to the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) notification and raised the slogan “no to mixopathy or crosspathy in healthcare”.

Leaders of Mizoram chapter of the IMA and IDA opposed ‘mixophathy’ in healthcare and said that it is not possible to easily diagnose ailments and suggest a treatment as the types of diseases are numerous.

“This decision is detrimental to public health. We are not against Ayurveda but the crossover with allopathy,” the leaders of IMA Mizoram chalpter told a press conference here.