The stage is all set for the panchayat and municipal elections in the state on 22 December.

Sunday was the last date of campaigning. The State Election Commission has deployed more than 8,000 personnel, including paramilitary armed forces and the state police, to ensure peaceful elections.

A large number of seats have been declared winner unopposed in the panchayat election. However, the electoral battle is still being fought in many seats.

The election for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) is getting very exciting. The JD (U), led by Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, is contesting in 14 out of the total 20 seats and is giving a tough fight to the ruling BJP.

In most of the seats, the contest is very close. So far, the election process has been peaceful, barring a few stray incidents of violence. With just one day remaining, the people of the state should remain alert and avert any kind of attempt to disturb the election process by antisocial elements. Usually, in the last hour, the candidates either try to buy voters or intimidate them with threat of violence.

The district administrations, police and election officials should keep an eye on such things. The candidates also should play their part and respect the election process. In a democracy, election is the best weapon to choose the leaders of their choice.

This opportunity should be used to the fullest by the voters. Everyone should strive hard to let the election process end peacefully.