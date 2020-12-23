Nine new cases take Mizoram’s COVID-19 tally to 4,133

Aizawl, Dec 22 (PTI) Nine more people, including an eight-year-old girl, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Tuesday, taking the tally in the state to 4,133, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, four were reported from Aizawl, three from Lawngtlai and one each from Lunglei and Kolasib districts, he said.

Five new patients have travel history, while three were detected during contact tracing and it is yet to be ascertained how the remaining one person contracted the disease, the official said, adding that they were asymptomatic.

Mizoram now has 153 active cases, while 3,973 people have recovered from the disease so far and seven died.

The state has conducted 1,72,481 sample tests so far, including 1,176 on Monday.