CBSE board exams from 4 May to 10 June next year, results by 15 July: Edn min

NEW DELHI, 31 Dec: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct board exams for Classes 10 and 12 physically from 4 May to 10 June next year, union Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Thursday.

Practical examinations will be conducted by schools from 1 March. The results of the board exams will be announced by 15 July, he added.

Usually, practical exams are conducted in January and the written exams begin in February and conclude in March. However, the exams are being delayed this session in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from 4 May to 10 June. Schools will be allowed to conduct practical exams from 1 March. Date sheet for both the classes will be issued soon. The result will be declared by 15 July,” Pokhriyal announced.

“We are also working on a solution in this regard for CBSE schools in over 25 countries and will have an update soon,” he said, adding that the dates have been fixed after considering the suggestions given by students, teachers and parents.

Several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 would be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of Covid-19. They were partially reopened in some states from 15 October.

However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.

The board exams this year had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

The education ministry had also announced that the JEE (mains) for admission to engineering colleges will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination (mains) will be held from 23 to 26 February, followed by rounds in March, April and May.

The delay in board exams, however, may affect the conduct of all-India medical entrance exam – the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – which is usually conducted in May. There is no official communication on it yet. (PTI)