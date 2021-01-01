China, India in talks to hold 9th round of commander-level meet on Ladakh standoff: Def Ministry

BEIJING, 31 Dec: China and India are in consultations to hold the ninth round of corps commander-level meeting to discuss the disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh, Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesman Sr Colonel Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

Since the eighth round of corps commander-level talks between the armies of China and India, the two sides have maintained consultations on disengagement of frontline troops and strengthened management of border troops, Kefei told an online media briefing.

The situation in the border areas is generally stable, he said, according to a transcript posted on the Chinese defence ministry website.

China is willing to maintain communication with India through military and diplomatic channels, he said.

India is expected to work with China towards the same goal, implement the consensus reached at the corps commander-level meetings, and take pragmatic measures to further abate the tension in border areas, Kefei said.

India and China have held several rounds of talks at the diplomatic and military level to resolve the standoff that erupted in early May. (PTI)