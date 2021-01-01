Online test for govt jobs, Mission Karmayogi for civil services key decisions: Personnel ministry

NEW DELHI, 31 Dec: Doorstep service for submission of digital life certificate for pensioners, online test for government recruitments and abolishing jobs interviews in 23 states and eight union territories were among the key initiatives taken by the personnel ministry this year.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said Mission Karmayogi, the national programme for civil services capacity building, and a revamped scheme for the prime minister’s awards for excellence in public administration were also launched in 2020.

Giving details, it said the union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in August this year approved creation of the National Recruitment Agency, paving the way for a transformational reform in the recruitment process for central government jobs.

The NRA, a multi-agency body, will conduct a common eligibility test (CET) to screen/shortlist candidates for the Group B and Group C (non-technical) posts, the statement said.

The NRA will have representatives of the ministry of railways, the ministry of finance/department of financial services, the Staff Selection Commission, the Railway Recruitment Board and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, it said.

There will be examination centres in every district of the country and it would greatly enhance access to the candidates located in far-flung areas, the statement said. (PTI)