Covid-19 vaccination drive to start in India on 16 Jan

NEW DELHI, 9 Jan: India will launch its Covid-19 vaccination drive from 16 January with priority to be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers.

The decision, the government said on Saturday, was taken at a high-level meeting where Modi reviewed the status of the Covid-19 vaccine preparedness across the states and union territories.

After healthcare and frontline workers, priority will be given to those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with comorbidities, together numbering around 27 crore, a government statement said.

India had recently granted emergency use authorization to two vaccines – Oxford’s Covishield being manufactured by Serum Institute in India and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. Both vaccines, the statement from the health ministry said, have established safety and immunogenicity. (PTI)

