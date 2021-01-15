Budget session of Parliament from 29 January

NEW DELHI, 14 Jan: The Budget session of the Parliament will begin on 29 January with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of both the Houses and the Union Budget will be presented on 1 February.

A communication from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Thursday that the session would conclude on 8 April.

In order to enable the standing committees to consider the Demands for Grants of ministries and prepare their reports, the Houses will adjourn on 15 February and meet again on 8 March.

Like the previous session, both the Houses are likely to sit in shifts with Rajya Sabha meeting in the forenoon and Lok Sabha in the evening as part of health measures adopted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources said the Question Hour would take place in the Budget session. In the previous session, the Question Hour was not taken up due to paucity of time as both Houses met for four hours each.

But a final decision would be taken soon, the sources said. (PTI)