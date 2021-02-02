Arms and ammunition recovered in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 1(PTI) Arms and ammunition, including one AK-47 rifle, were recovered by police from the banks of Mora Pagladia river in Assam on Monday.

Acting on specific information, the security personnel launched search operations at Barimakha in Baksa district and found the weapons and ammunition buried under the soil near the banks of the river, police said in a statement.

One AK-47 rifle along with one magazine, 107 live ammunition of AK-47 rifles and one glock pistol with ammunition were recovered, the statement said.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.