Pragmatic, people-friendly budget, says Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 1 (PTI) Welcoming the Union Budget 2021 -22, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday described it as “pragmatic, people-friendly and development- oriented”.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for making “huge” allocations for improvement of road infrastructure and welfare of tea garden workers of the state.

The chief minister said that the Budget proposals would reinvigorate human capital, besides giving a major thrust on health and well-being of people, physical and financial capital, infrastructure as well as inclusive development in the country.

“Since 2016, there has been a remarkable growth in the infrastructure of connectivity in Assam due to the unprecedented synergy between the central and state governments,” Sonowal said.

He thanked the Union government for allocating Rs 34,000 crore for construction of national highways in Assam, spanning more than 1,300 km, in the next three years.

The CM said that work for national highway to the tune of Rs 19,000 crore, currently in progress in Assam, are already giving a major boost to road connectivity.

Sonowal also appreciated the budgetary provision of Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea garden workers, especially the women and their children, in Assam and West Bengal.

He said the decision will have long-term impact on healthcare and overall development of the community.