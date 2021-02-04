Prepared to defeat any misadventures to defend territorial integrity, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI): India is vigilant in the face of attempts to change status quo at its border and prepared to defeat any misadventures to defend territorial integrity, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, amid continued military standoff with China.

“We have long witnessed unfortunate attempts to employ force to change the status quo at our unresolved borders”, Singh said at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021, the country’s premier Defence and aerospace show, at Yelahanka Air Force Station here. “India is vigilant and prepared to counter and defeat any misadventures to defend our people and territorial integrity at all costs”, the Minister said.

China and India are locked in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5 last. The two countries have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the face-off, but no significant headway has been made so far.

Singh also said that India plans to spend USD 130 billion on Defence modernisation in the next seven to eight years with

focus on domestic manufacturing of bigger and complex platforms. The government has since 2014 brought in many reforms in defence sector to create a conducive ecosystem for exports, Foreign Direct Investment and offset discharge, he noted.

To achieve the twin goals of self-reliance and exports, the government has set a target to achieve a turnover of Rs 1,75,000 crore in the field of Defence manufacturing, including export of Rs 35,000 crore in Aerospace and Defence goods and services, by 2024, Singh said.

“We plan to spend USD 130 billion on Defence modernisation in the next seven to eight years”, he added. Like many of our friendly countries India also faces threats and challenges emanating from multiple fronts, the union minister said adding the country was a “victim of state-sponsored and state inflicted terrorism which is now a

global threat”.

The government has taken many steps to strengthen the country’s security apparatus recently. Domestic manufacturing of bigger and complex defence platforms has now become the focus of our policy under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

Singh said he has been informed that about 540 exhibitors including 80 foreign companies, Defence Ministers, Delegates,

Service chiefs and officials from more than 55 nations are participating in the event.

“It reflects the growing optimism of the global community”, he said