Hold talks with farmers to resolve issue

After a single tweet by singer Rihanna, supporting the farmers protesting against the farm laws, the entire right wing ecosystem, starting from the top level of government, went on an offensive drive against her. Several Bollywood and cricketing stars along with ministers rallied around the government in its pushback to global celebrities expressing support for the farmers’ movement. The government along with its supporters hit out at global celebrities such as singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg for their support to the farmers’ protests.

The government in a strong reaction described them as part of “vested interest groups” and their support as “sensationalist social media hashtags and comments” which are “neither accurate nor responsible.” The ministry of external affairs issued a statement lashing out at them. The reaction of the government of India is very shameful. Why are they using film stars and cricketers to rally in their support? In fact, it is the government which is sensationalizing the whole issue by going after global celebrities for the simple act of supporting the cause of the farmers. The Delhi police are going to the extent of filing a police case against Greta Thunberg, which is very strange. Instead of resorting to such tactics, they should hold talks with the farmers and resolve the issue. The farmers have been protesting for the last two months, seeking withdrawal of the farm laws. It is laughable that instead of addressing the farmers demand, the government of India is busy going after celebrities who are supporting the farmers protest.