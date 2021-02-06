Cross-country athletics c’ship on 13 Feb

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: The Arunachal Athletics Association (AAA) will conduct the first State Cross-Country Athletics Championship 2020-21 here on 13 February.

The route for the race will be from Hollongi to the 1st AAPBn ground in Chimpu.

The championship will be held for men’s and women’s open, and boys’ and girls’ U-20, U-18, and U-16 categories.

The selected athletes will represent the state in the 18th National Junior Athletics Championship, 2021, to be held in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, from 5 to 7 March, and the 24th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championship in Patiala, Punjab, from 10 to 14 March.