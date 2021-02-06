Pre-budget consultative meeting held

TAWANG, 5 Feb: Lumla MLA Jambey Tashi presided over the pre-budget consultative meeting here in West Kameng district on Thursday.

The legislator highlighted various ongoing and upcoming projects. He said that the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu “is committed to look after the grievances and encumbrances of the people with key emphasis on health, education and communication.”

He informed that the state government has recruited 34 specialist doctors, 66 medical officers and 400 staff nurses. “Seven intensive care units have been set up, 78 ambulances have been procured and Rs 400 crore has been allocated to upgrade and equip health institutions to ensure quality medical facilities for everyone,” Tashi informed.

He also spoke about the PMGSY and the Jal Jeevan Yojana, along with other projects and schemes.

“The government eyes to furnish every house of the state with water under the Jal Jeevan Yojana and targets to connect each village with all-weather roads under the PMGSY,” he said, and exhorted the departments to properly monitor the execution of all developmental projects and ensure quality work.

Among others, Sports Minister Mama Natung, state BJP chief Biyuram Wahge, MLAs, the planning secretary, the joint planning director, DCs, panchayat members, and bureaucrats of Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng and Pakke-Kessang districts attended the meeting. (Mon Tawang Vigilance)