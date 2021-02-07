CRPF Constable Injured As Terrorists Attack Road Opening Party In Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 6 (PTI): Terrorists attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team in Jammu and Kashmir’s Chanapora area, injuring a constable, an official of the paramilitary force said.

Terrorists opened fire at the road opening party (ROP) of the CRPF’s 29th battalion at Chanapora locality in Srinagar, CRPF’s public relations officer OP Tiwari said.

He said constable Manoj Kumar Yadav has received injury to his foot during the attack.

The injured constable has been taken to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to catch the attackers, he said.

Further details are being ascertained, Mr Tiwari said.