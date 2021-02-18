Weapons training for forest officials

ITANAGAR, 17 Feb: A weapons training program was organised for 80 forest department staffers by the Pakke Tiger Reserve and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) recently.

Subrat Tulo, MD Hussain and Narendra Negi from 24 Assam Rifles conducted the training, including a workshop on arms maintenance. Every participant from three different ranges of the tiger reserve fired three rounds each.

Kanga Tok from Tippi range won the 1st place, Seba Techi from Rillo range won the 2nd place and Dulley Gumbo from Tippi range secured the 3rd place.

PCCF and Principal Secretary RK Singh emphasised on the importance of the training and said that “the tie between five participants was very encouraging.”

He further added that the Pakke Tiger Reserve has become a model of protection and management for other protected areas to follow.

Divisional Forest Officer, T Pali mentioned that “this sort of training is indispensable for the front-line staff”.

Range Forest Officer, Kime Rambia constantly motivated the participants and made sure that they benefit the most from the training.