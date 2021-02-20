Development is our religion: PM Modi

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said development is for everyone and it is the aim and religion of his government.

Development and good governance do not know caste, creed, race,gender, religion or language, Modi said while inaugurating and laying foundation stones of some key projects in power and urban sectors in poll-bound Kerala via video conference.

He also quoted the iconic lines of the great Malayalampoet Kumaranasan who had said, “I am not asking your caste, sister, I ask for water, I am thirsty.”

“Development is for everyone.This is the essence of SabkaSaath, Sabka Vikas, SabkaViswhas.Development is our aim, development is our religion,” he said concludinghis brief speech.

Modi also sought the support of the people of the poll-bound state to “realise the shared vision of togetherness and development”.

He dedicated to the nation the 320 KV Pugalur-Thrissur power transmission project, built at a cost of Rs 5,070 crore.

The virtualfunction saw the PM inauguratingthe 50 MW Kasaragod Solar Power Project, developed under the National Solar Energy Mission and the much-awaited 75 MLD (million litres per day) Water Treatment Plant at Aruvikkara near here under the AMRUT Mission.

Modi also laid the foundation stones of the Integrated Command and Control Centre and Smart Roads Project, both in Thiruvanathapuram.