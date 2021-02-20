Nagaland Assembly passes Rs 22,817-cr budget for FY22

Kohima, Feb 19 (PTI) The Nagaland Assembly on Friday passed a Rs 22,817-crore budget for the 2021-22 fiscal by voice vote.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds charge of the finance portfolio, had presented the Rs 2679.46-crore deficit budget in the House on Thursday.

Following a day-long debate, it was passed after opposition NPF legislators Amenba Yaden, Moatoshi Jamir and Yitachu raised cut motions on the Fisheries and Health & Family Welfare Department, citing alleged malpractices.

Rio and Minister for Health, S Pangnyu Phom, however, assured that the state government would take up the matter with the concerned departments, following which the cut motions were withdrawn.

The assembly also passed four other bills, including the Nagaland Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill 2021, and three other appropriation bills.

Later, Speaker Longkumer adjourned the House sine die.